Ahmedabad, Jun 28 (PTI) Ahmedabad district in Gujarat reported 211 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday,taking its overall tally to 20,480,the state health department said.

With the death of 13 more coronavirus positive patients on Sunday, the number of victims in the district grew to 1,423, it said.

Also Read | Haryana Reports 402 New COVID-19 Cases, Overall Count Reaches 13,829: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 28, 2020.

It also reported recovery of 181 patients, which took the total of discharged patients to 15,660.

Of the 211 new cases, 198 were reported from Ahmedabad municipal limits and 13 others from the remaining parts of the district.

Also Read | 5.5 Lakh Cases in Delhi by July-End? Manish Sisodia Says Situation Not So Bleak After Amit Shah Accuses Him of 'Stoking Fear'.

All 13 new deaths were reported from the city limits, the department said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)