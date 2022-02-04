Amaravati, Feb 4 (PTI) Active cases continued to decline in Andhra Pradesh as the state reported 4,198 fresh infections in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Friday.

According to the latest bulletin, the state recorded 9,317 recoveries and five deaths during the period.

The number of active cases is now at 88,364, while the tally of positive cases is at 22,97,369, recoveries 21,94,359 and deaths 14,646, the bulletin said.

East Godavari district reported the highest of 555 fresh cases and Vizianagaram the lowest 54 in 24 hours.

Guntur became the third district in the state, behind East Godavari and Chittoor, to cross the two-lakh coronavirus cases mark.

Chittoor district reported two fresh fatalities and Guntur, SPS Nellore and Prakasam one each in a day.

