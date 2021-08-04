Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 4 (ANI): Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta launched the sero-survey to be conducted in BBMP limits in the city at Ulsooru Referral Hospital on Wednesday.

Out of the 2,000 people to be surveyed, 30 per cent will be under 18 years of age, 50 per cent will be above 18 and 20 per cent above 45. Blood samples of 1,000 vaccinated individuals and 1,000 non-vaccinated individuals will be collected to determine the amount of antibodies present.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Newborn Girl Dies After 16-Year-Old Mother Throws Her Off Second-Floor Bathroom Of Residential Building in Virar; Minor Detained.

The blood serum sample and throat swab will be collected from individuals identified through the door-to-door survey conducted by BBMP's Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), ASHA workers, and laboratory technicians. The serum sample will be tested at a laboratory while the swab will be tested for RT-PCR.

The survey process will be carried out by primary health centres teams in the city while coordinating with infectious diseases experts, health officers of the zones.

Also Read | President Ram Nath Kovind Addresses Student Officers of 77th Staff Course of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington in Tamil Nadu.

A list of people to be surveyed under every zone in BBMP has been prepared and accordingly the survey will be completed within a week.

The sero-survey is being conducted to understand infection resistance and severity.

Based on this survey, rules will be laid out to prevent the Covid virus from spreading in the near future.

Special Commissioner (Health) Randeep, Chief Health Officer Dr Vijendra, Chief Health Officer (Clinical) Dr Nirmala Buggi and other officials were also present at the event. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)