Kolkata, Jul 7 (PTI) West Bengal reported its highest single-day COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday with 25 patients succumbing to the disease, the state health department bulletin said.

The death toll in the state is now 807, it said.

Also Read | Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro Tests Positive For COVID-19: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 7, 2020.

The bulletin said that 837 more people have tested positive for the disease, taking the COVID-19 tally in West Bengal to 23,837.

Also Read | West Bengal to Impose Complete Lockdown in Containment Zones From July 9; Here's What Will Remain Open And Shut.

For the third consecutive day, the state witnessed more than 800 new infections.

During the last 24 hours, 555 patients recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)