New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) As the government announced the second phase of its ambitious COVID-19 vaccination drive, the ruling BJP said it will make sure that no vulnerable person is left out and no stone will be left unturned to help heal everyone from the disease.

At a meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was decided that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals.

"The second phase of the world's largest vaccination drive will start from Monday, in which anybody above 60 years, that may not be less than 10 crore people in the country, and 45 years plus with comorbidities will be given vaccines at 10,000 government medical facilities and over 20,000 private hospitals," Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said at a media briefing here after the Cabinet meeting.

Reacting to the Cabinet decision, BJP's national president J P Nadda said he is thankful to the prime minister "for leaving no stone unturned to help heal from COVID".

"Approval of COVID vaccination for people above 60 years and those above 45 years with comorbidities, without any cost, at 10,000 govt centres, will make sure that no vulnerable is left out," he said in a tweet.

Nadda also welcomed the Cabinet decision approving the "Production Linked Incentive Scheme" for IT hardware and said the success of the scheme in achieving self-reliance, creating jobs and boosting manufacturing is striking. PTI

