Bhopal, Oct 21 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh increased to 1,63,296 after 1,118 patients tested positive on Wednesday, while 17 fatalities took the toll to 2,828, a health official said.

A total of 1,222 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the state's overall recovery count to 1,48,082.

Four patients died in Bhopal, two each in Indore and Ashok Nagar and one each in Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar, Hoshangabad, Dhar, Betul, Ratlam, Damoh and Shajapur, the official said.

Of the 1,118 new cases, Indore accounted for 260, Bhopal 223, Jabalpur 72 and Gwalior 48.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 32,290, including 664 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 22,941 with 460 fatalities.

Jabalpur and Gwalior so far recorded 12,331 and 11,967 cases respectively, the officials said.

Indore now has 3,492 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior is 1,845, 842 and 394 respectively.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 1,63,296, new cases 1,118, death toll 2,828, recovered 1,48,082, active cases 12,386, number of people tested so far 26,56,824.

