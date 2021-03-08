Amaravati, Mar 8 (PTI): The number of active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh once again shot past the 1,000 mark as 74 were added afresh on Monday.

In 24 hours ending 9 am on Monday, 61 patients had recovered while two more succumbed to Covid-19, a health department bulletin said.

It said the total positives in the state so far touched 8,90,766, recoveries 8,82,581 and deaths 7,176.

The active caseload was 1,009.

Chittoor added 29 and Kurnool 13 new cases in a day while the remaining 11 districts reported less than 10 each.

In fact, three of the 10 districts reported zero new cases in a day.

Guntur and SPS Nellore saw one fresh COVID-19 fatality each.

