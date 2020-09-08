Patna, Sep 8 (PTI) Coronavirus cases crossed the 1.50 lakh mark in Bihar on Tuesday after 1,667 more people tested positive for the contagion, a health department bulletin said.

The state's COVID-19 caseload almost doubled in a month to 1,50,693 from 75,786 on August 8.

The death toll also increased to 765 with four new fatalities, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate of Bihar improved to 88.98 per cent from 88.67 per cent on Monday, after 1,944 patients recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours.

The total number of people who have been cured of the infection so far is 1,34,089.

The state now has 15,839 actives cases.

Altogether 1,52,671 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, while 43.28 lakh such tests were conducted in the state so far.

The 1,667 fresh cases include 208 from Patna district, 119 from Araria, 108 from Purnea and 96 from Bhagalpur.

Of the four new deaths, East Champaran district reported two while Patna and Arwal registered one fatality each, the bulletin said.

Patna district has the highest number of positive cases at 22,986 and it is also at the top of the casualty list with 178 deaths.

Besides Patna, other districts that have registered significant number of COVID-19 deaths include Bhagalpur (51), Gaya (43), Nalanda (34), Rohtas and Munger (32 each).

Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Madhubani, Begusarai and East Champaran districts have also reported more than 5,000 coronavirus cases.

