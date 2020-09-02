Nashik, Sep 2 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra crossed the 39,000 mark on Wednesday and rose to 39,146 with addition of 972 cases, health officials said.

With 17 fatalities, the toll went up to 894, they said.

A total of 982 were discharged in the day, taking the number of recoveries in the district to 31,141, officials added.

