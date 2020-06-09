India News | COVID-19 Cases in Thane District Rise to 11,798; 25 More Die

Thane, Jun 8 (PTI) Thane district in Maharashtra on Monday reported 25 more COVID-19 deaths, raising the total fatality count in the district to 391, an official release said.

The number of cases mounted by 439 to 11,798 in the district.

A total of 8 deaths were reported from Thane city, followed by Bhiwandi (6) and Mira Bhayander 4, it stated.

Neighbouring Palghar district reported 1,288 new cases. The death toll stood at 44, it said.

While the total cases in Thane city have crossed the 4,000-mark, their number inched closer to 3,000 in Navi Mumbai.

The recovery rate in Thane district stood at 46.48 per cent and the mortality rate at 3.31 per cent, as per the release.

