Patna, Jan 9 (PTI) Two more persons died due to COVID-19 in Bihar in the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 1430, while 493 new cases took the tally of positive cases to over 2,56,418 in the state, a health department bulletin said Saturday.

The recovery rate of the COVID patients has risen to 97.83 per cent in Bihar, the bulletin said.

The recovery of 411 people from the disease took the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,50,858, it said.

The national recovery rate stood at 96.41 per cent.

The state has so far tested 1.91 crore samples, including 98,319 samples that were tested in the past 24 hours, it said while putting the number of active cases in the state at 4130. Two more fatalities- one each reported from Patna and Bhojpur district- took the COVID casualties to 1430.

Patna district, which reported the highest number of 50,473 positive cases, has also witnessed maximum number of COVID deaths at 394, it said. A total of 48,419 people have recovered from the contagion in the state capital, leaving it with 1660 active cases.

Sheohar has recorded just one death apart from registering lowest number of 1479 positive cases among the districts.

Out of 493 new cases reported till January 08, Patna reported the highest number of new cases at 233 followed by Rohtas (19), Vaishali, Begusarai, Gopalganj (17 each), Muzaffarpur and Nalanda (12 each) among other districts.

Apart from Patna, other districts which have registered more than 30 deaths so far included- Bhagalpur (78), Gaya (60), Nalanda (57), Saran (56), Munger (51), East Champaran (50), Vaishali (46), Muzaffarpur and Rohtas (45), Bhojpur (43), Begusarai and Samastipur (35 each), Madhubani (34), Darbhanga (33) and Siwan (32).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)