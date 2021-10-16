Amaravati, Oct 16 (PTI) The cumulative coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh climbed to 20.60 lakh as the state added 332 afresh in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

The state also reported 585 recoveries and seven deaths during the period, the latest bulletin said.

The number of active cases now stood at 6,193 after 20,39,545 total recoveries and 14,302 deaths.

All districts reported less than 60 new cases each in a day.

Chittoor district added 55, Kadapa 43, Guntur 42, West Godavari 36, East Godavari and Krishna 32 each, Visakhapatnam 28, Prakasam 25 and Nellore 22 fresh cases.

The remaining four districts added less than 8 new cases each.

Kadapa and Krishna districts had two fresh fatalities each, East Godavari, Guntur and Visakhapatnam one each in a day.

Only East Godavari district has 1,372 active cases. Four districts have less than 100 each and eight have between 100 and 1,000 active cases each.

