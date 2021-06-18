By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry on Friday wrote a letter to all states and Union Territories (UTs) asking them to undertake a detailed review to ensure that prompt and necessary steps are taken for the safety and well-being of healthcare workers (HCWs) besides a strict implementation of the amended Epidemic Diseases Act.

"It is requested that all states may undertake a detailed review and ensure that prompt and necessary steps are taken for healthcare workers safety and wellbeing besides a strict implementation of the amended Epidemic Disease Act," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary of the Union Health Ministry wrote to states and UTs.

Condemning the incidences of physical violence against doctors and other professionals/healthcare workers particularly from Assam, West Bengal and Karnataka, he said: "Such incidents impact the morale of our healthcare workforce who have shown exemplary commitment against all odds in COVID-19 management."

"Our endeavors to manage COVID-19 so far are replete with examples of commitment shown by our health care workers at all levels. While the country at large has applauded the efforts done by the health fraternity, there also have been examples where they have stigmatised and even violence is resorted to against the HCWs," the letter said.

The Centre has taken a number of initiatives for ensuring safety and security of healthcare workers, he said.

On April 22, Union Ministry of Health issued an Ordinance duly amending the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 providing protection to health care personnel and their property against violence during epidemics. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)