Raipur, Oct 15 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 case tally rose to 10,05,624 on Friday as 10 people were detected with the infection in six districts, with the remaining 22 districts in the state maintaining a clean slate for the day, an official said.

Also Read | Asaduddin Owaisi Dismisses RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Claim of Increase in Muslim Population.

The death toll remained unchanged at 13,570, while the discharge of six people from hospitals and 10 completing home isolation took the recovery count to 9,91,857, leaving the state with 197 active cases, the official informed.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Minor Girl Raped And Murdered By 25-Year-Old Man in Mayiladuthurai District ; Accused Arrested.

“Raipur district saw four new cases, Durg two and Mahasamund, Balodabazar, Kondagaon and Bijapur reported one case each. With 8,845 samples tested during the day, the number of coronavirus tests conducted so far went up to 1,33,75,555," he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,05,624, New cases 10, Death toll 13,570, Recovered 9,91,857, Active cases 197, Tests today 8,845, Total tests 1,33,75,555.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)