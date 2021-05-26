Patna, May 26 (PTI) Ninety-nine COVID-19 fatalities caused the death toll in Bihar to reach 4,845 on Wednesday though the state appeared to be heaving a sigh of relief due to a less than two per cent positivity rate and a rate of recovery that sniffed at 95 per cent.

According to the health department, 2,603 people tested positive since the previous day while 1.32 lakh samples were tested during the period. The number of people who have tested positive, since the pandemic began, was 6.98 lakh.

However, 6.62 lakh people have also recovered and the state, which gasped with an active caseload over one lakh a few weeks ago, was now left with 30,992 active cases.

The recovery rate was 94.87 per cent, a significant improvement over the recent past when the second wave was at its peak.

The situation, which has been brought under control by enforcing a strict lockdown, is expected to improve further on account of the vaccination drive underway.

Till date, 1.02 crore people have received their jabs in the state which has a population of 13 crores.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)