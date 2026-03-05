Student Innovation at MRIS IB Sector 46 Gurugram Highlights the Power of Inquiry-Based Learning

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], March 5: Air pollution is no longer a distant environmental issue. It affects daily life - on roads, in neighbourhoods, and even inside classrooms. At Manav Rachna International School (MRIS) IB, Sector 46 Gurugram, a student's curiosity has transformed this global concern into a meaningful innovation.

Sabir Singh, a Middle Years Programme (MYP 1) student, has developed a functional air quality monitoring device as part of a design thinking project. His innovation measures air quality in real time and communicates results through a simple, intuitive visual alert system, making complex environmental data instantly understandable.

A Young Mind, A Real-World Question

The project began with a powerful question:

How can we know the quality of the air we are breathing at any given moment?

Rather than limiting his learning to textbooks, Sabir chose to address a real-world challenge. Guided by the inquiry-driven framework of the IB Middle Years Programme (MYP), he engaged in observation, research, experimentation, and critical problem-solving to develop his solution.

Such experiential learning is a hallmark of leading IB board schools in Gurugram, where students are encouraged to think independently and act responsibly.

Turning Data into Understanding

Sabir's air quality device uses a colour-coded indicator system:

- Green Light - Good air quality

- Blue Light - Moderate air quality

- Red Light - Presence of harmful pollutants

The strength of the project lies in its simplicity. Air quality metrics, often technical and abstract, are transformed into immediate visual signals that anyone - student or adult - can easily interpret.

The device not only demonstrates technical understanding but also reflects thoughtful, user-centric design - a key component of inquiry-based education.

Design Thinking in Action

The project is a strong example of design thinking embedded within the IB curriculum at MRIS Sector 46. Sabir followed a structured and reflective process:

- Identifying a real-world environmental problem

- Researching factors affecting air quality

- Designing and building a functional prototype

- Testing and refining the solution based on outcomes

Such learning approaches distinguish progressive educational institutions from traditional rote-learning environments. Students move beyond memorisation toward deeper conceptual understanding. They apply interdisciplinary knowledge, analyse real-world contexts, and reflect on the broader impact of their ideas.

Speaking about the achievement, Ms Sangeeta Kapoor, Principal of MRIS IB Sector 46, Gurugram, shared:

"At MRIS, we believe education must empower students to think critically and act meaningfully. Sabir's project reflects the true spirit of the IB philosophy - inquiry, innovation, and responsible action. Our aim is not only academic excellence but nurturing globally minded learners who can address real-world challenges with confidence and empathy."

This vision reinforces why MRIS is recognised among the most progressive IB board schools in Gurugram, committed to developing future-ready leaders.

Strengthening Education Across Gurugram

Beyond MRIS IB Sector 46, Manav Rachna International Schools continue to shape educational excellence across Gurugram through their CBSE and IB institutions.

For families seeking high-quality CBSE schools in Gurugram, MRIS offers well-established campuses that combine academic rigour with holistic development.

- MRIS Sector 46 (CBSE Wing) offers a strong academic foundation from preschool in Gurugram through senior grades, ensuring a seamless learning journey.

- The campus also provides a robust primary school curriculum in Gurugram designed to nurture curiosity, literacy, numeracy, and life skills during formative years.

- MRIS Sector 51 is widely regarded as the best CBSE school in Gurugram, known for its strong academic results, co-curricular excellence, and modern infrastructure.

Together, these campuses reinforce MRIS's commitment to offering diverse, high-quality learning pathways tailored to different student needs.

Learning Beyond the Classroom

At MRIS IB Sector 46 Gurugram, learning extends beyond textbooks by connecting students with real-world challenges such as sustainability, health, and environmental responsibility. Guided by the IB framework, students develop curiosity, critical thinking, innovation, and the confidence to express meaningful ideas.

Sabir's achievement reflects MRIS's larger philosophy of nurturing principled, globally minded learners equipped with both knowledge and purpose. As one of the leading IB Board schools in Gurugram, MRIS Sector 46 fosters inquiry-based learning through modern infrastructure, advanced labs, sustainability initiatives, and strong mentorship - empowering students to become thoughtful changemakers capable of shaping a better future.

About Manav Rachna International Schools (MRIS)

Manav Rachna International Schools (MRIS), under the Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI) umbrella, operate across Faridabad, Gurugram, Noida, Mohali, and Ludhiana. With a blend of CBSE and IB curricula, MRIS is committed to delivering academic excellence through innovative pedagogy, state-of-the-art infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and holistic development programs.

The IB programme at MRIS Sector 46 Gurugram, is designed to cultivate inquisitive, thoughtful, and responsible global citizens prepared for higher education and future leadership.

For more information about admissions and programmes, visit: Manav Rachna International School

