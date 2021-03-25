Lucknow, Mar 25 (PTI) Covid-19 claimed four more lives raising the death toll due to infection in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday to 8,773.

The state also reported 836 new cases of coronavirus infection, raising the caseload to 6,10,273, a state government medical bulletin said.

Of the four deaths, one each was witnessed by the state capital Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad and Sultanpur, it said.

Of the 836 new cases, Lucknow reported 237.

In the past 24 hours, 165 Covid-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the number of cured patients to 5,96,451.

The count of active Covid-19 cases in the state stands at 5,049, the statement said.

