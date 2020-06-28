Ahmedabad, Jun 28 (PTI) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has imposed a fine of Rs 77 lakh on a private hospital and its management and filed an FIR for negligence after a COVID-19 patient died, an official said on Sunday.

Rajasthan Hospital, where a 73-year-old coronavirus positive man died on June 18 while being shifted from another facility, was issued a show-cause notice by AMC last Sunday, he added.

"We have imposed a fine of Rs 77 lakh, which comprises Rs 25 lakh on Rajasthan Hospital, Rs 2 lakh each on eight board members (Rs 16 lakh) and on 18 trustees (Rs 36 lakh). The money will used to treat COVID-19 patients," AMC in charge medical officer of health Bhavin Solanki said, adding that an FIR had also been lodged.

A Shahibaug police station official said the FIR was under IPC sections relating to death by negligence and criminal conspiracy among others.

The AMC action comes after Gujarat High Court observed in an order that the incident was "very painful" and called for "strictest action" against those responsible.

On June 18, the COVID-19 patient was being shifted to Rajasthan Hospital from another facility as he required ventilator support, but he had to wait for 20 minutes at the corona gate of the hospital as the staff took time to open it.

