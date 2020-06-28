Chennai, June 28: A police constable from armed reserve wing was suspended by Chennai Police for posting derogatory comments on Facebook in reference to Tuticorin custodial death case. The post stated that the milk vendor's association will not provide milk to cops and their families after 59-year-old Jayaraj and his 31-year-old son J Beniks died in police custody. Tuticorin Custodial Deaths Case to be Probed by CBI, Will Seek Permission From Madras HC: CM Edappadi Palaniswami.

Reacting to one such post, constable M Sathish Muthu replied "We were looking for people for another custodial death and now we've got you. It's time to check if you guys have a rectum." Muthu also referred to Tuticorin custodial deaths, Times of India reported. #JusticeforJayarajAndFenix: Tuticorin Custodial Death Sparks Anger in Tamil Nadu, Netizens Demand Justice For Slain Father-Son Duo.

Soon after the post went viral, senior officers suspended Muthu. A police official told TOI that Muthu had shared his Facebook ID and password with friends. He said that one of them might have commented on the post.

Jayaraj and Beniks were brutally tortured by cops in a prison. After their condition worsened, the duo were rushed to the hospital. Jayaraj succumbed to his injuries on June 22, while Beniks died on June 23.

Thir custodial deaths have sparked outrage across the country, especially in Tamil Nadu with netizens demanding justice for the victims. Both AIADMK and DMK both have announced Rs 25 lakh each to the bereaved family, while the state government has announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2020 07:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).