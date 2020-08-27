Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): A fully equipped COVID-19 hospital has been developed as a result of four months of hard work and without any financial burden on the government, according to Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the Broadway Road Charaka Hospital by Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa at Shivajinagar on Wednesday.

The Minister said that, "Four months back we had an idea of establishing a full-fledged COVID hospital here in a BBMP building which was abandoned for more than four years. When we requested Sudha Murthy of Infosys Foundation for help she readily agreed to provide medical infrastructure equipment worth Rs 11 crore."

"Wipro came forward and provided the medical staff and now the hospital is ready without much burden on the government. I am thankful to both the organisations and especially to Sudha Murthy for her generous contributions," the Minister said.

The hospital comprises 130 general beds, 20 ICU beds, and 20 ventilators. Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Ashwath Narayan, Minister Somanna, and others were present during the inauguration.

Speaking about the current COVID-19 situation, Dr. Sudhakar tweeted, "With more than two lakh discharges, the recovery rate of 70 per cent, less than 1 per cent of active cases being treated in ICU, mortality rate of 1.69 per cent, Karnataka's COVID situation is steadily improving. I appreciate the doctors and all corona warriors for their relentless hard work."

The Minister also congratulated doctors and staff of HSIS Ghosha hospital Shivajinagar for successfully conducting 50 deliveries of COVID positive pregnant women within just 17 days. The hospital was converted into a dedicated COVID hospital on the 10th of this month.

The minister also said all states are strictly following unlock guidelines given by the centre.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take a call on further action by the end of this month after consulting all states. Need not panic about the increase in positive cases. The mortality rate has been reduced and recovery rate stands at 70 per cent. All purchases regarding COVID-19 equipment are made transparently," Dr Sudhakar stated. (ANI)

