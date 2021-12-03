New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Delhi on Friday recorded 54 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent and zero fatality due to the infection, according to data shared by the city health department.

The number of cumulative cases of the disease stands at 14,41,244. Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered so far.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,098. Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported in the city in November, the highest number of fatalities due to the coronavirus infection in the last three months in the national capital, according to official data.

Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.

The case positivity rate stood at 0.09 per cent on Thursday, according to the health bulletin.

On Thursday, the city recorded 41 cases with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent. On Wednesday, it logged 39 cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent.

A total of 62,221 COVID-19 tests -- 52,549 RT-PCR tests and 9,672 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted in the city a day ago, the bulletin showed.

