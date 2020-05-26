India News | COVID-19: Drive-through Sample Collection Center Launched in Chandigarh

Chandigarh [India], May 26 (ANI): A private laboratory has started a drive-through sample collection centre in Chandigarh to make COVID-19 testing easier for residents.

Dr Shelja Garg, lab head said that in order to ensure safety, the car drivers are not allowed to get out of their cars and they are not even allowed to roll down the window glass until they are asked to do so.

"We take people's samples from their car windows, this ensures safety of people as well as the person collecting samples. The drivers are not allowed to get out of their cars," Dr Garg told ANI.

Earlier, India's first drive-through COVID-19 test site was operationalised in west Punjabi Bagh in Delhi.

India's COVID-19 count touched 1.38 lakh, including 77,103 active cases and 4,021 deaths. Over 57,000 people have recovered from the disease. (ANI)

