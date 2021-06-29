New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has decided to waived off the fee charged from vendors of weekly markets in its area in view of the coronavirus pandemic, its mayor said on Tuesday.

The relief will be applicable for the current financial year, i.e. up to March 31, 2022, the EDMC said.

"In the view of the Covid-19 pandemic, East Delhi Municipal Corporation has waived off the fee charged from weekly market vendors through R-4 receipt," East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal told a press conference here.

The mayor said that this decision will benefit about 55,000 vendors.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, weekly market vendors are facing a lot of difficulties, he said, adding the EDMC is helping traders associated with the weekly markets and street vendors as much as possible.

The EDMC is providing a financial help to street vendors. Under the PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) of the Union government, a loan of Rs. 10,000 has been provided by banks through corporation to 5,312 street vendors, he said.

Aggarwal claimed that on one hand, the EDMC is engaged in providing relief to the weekly markets' vendors, and labourers, but on the other, the Delhi government is "ignoring their plight".

The mayor said that due to the lockdown, the weekly markets along with the regular ones were closed. Markets have been allowed to reopen under the unlock process, but weekly markets have not been reopened so far, he said.

He said the "financial capacity of the weekly marketers is very low and their lives have become extremely difficult due to the lockdown".

Millions of people are facing a crisis of livelihood but the Delhi government "remains blind" towards them, he alleged.

The mayor demanded that if the decision had been taken to reopen the markets, the weekly markets should also be opened again with the conditions of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour so that the livelihoods of these people can be restored.

