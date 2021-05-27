Ranchi, May 27 (PTI) Jharkhand on Thursday saw its COVID-19-induced fatalities fall to 19, the lowest in a single day in May, pushing the toll to 4,910, a health department bulletin said.

The state had on May 2 registered a whopping 159 casualties due to COVID-19, the highest in a single day in the current month.

Fresh coronavirus cases dipped to 977, which took the tally to 3,34,035, the health bulletin said.

State capital Ranchi saw seven deaths while East Singhbhum registered five fatalities.

Hazaribag reported two deaths while one death each was witnessed from Dhanbad, Dumka, Gumla, Simdega and West Singhbhum.

No one succumbed to the virus during the period in 16 of 24 districts of the state - Bokaro, Chatra, Deoghar, Garhwa, Giridih, Godda, Jamtara, Khunti, Koderma, Latehar, Lohardaga, Pakur, Palamu, Ramgarh, Sariakela and Sahbeganj.

However, the mortality rate in the state remained at 1.46 per cent, higher than the national average of 1.10 per cent.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state has improved to 94.28 per cent, better than the national average of 89.70 per cent.

The state now has 14,196 active cases, while 3,14,929 patients have recovered from the infection, the bulletin said.

Altogether, 82,49,817 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Jharkhand, including 42,453 since Wednesday, it added.

In a bid to combat the second wave of COVID-19, the government has extended the lockdown till June 3 in the state.

Several other restrictions, including seven-day mandatory quarantine for people visiting the state, have been in place.

The state has also suspended the operation of the intra and inter-city bus services and restricted the maximum number of attendees in a wedding event to 11.

