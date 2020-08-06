Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday announced a financial assistance package for Non-Resident Keralites, who could not go back to their place of work abroad and are stranded in the state since the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Briefing the media, the Chief Minister said, "In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, it has been decided to allot Rs 50 crores from the Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund to Norka Roots to provide financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each to expatriates who are unable to return home to work abroad. This is in addition to the Rs 8.5 crores given earlier."

The Chief Minister also declared that the remuneration of National Health Mission (NHM) employees, both on contract and on a daily basis will be increased in addition to incentives and risk allowances.

"Since the remuneration of NHM employees who are involved in COVID activities work is limited, those on contract and also those employed on a daily basis will be provided additional benefits. Incentives and risk allowances have been introduced. There will incur an additional expenditure of Rs. 22.68 crores per month", the Chief Minister said.

The minimum wage for Grade I (medical officer and specialists) will be raised from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per month with a risk allowance of 20 per cent. Grade II (senior consultants, dental surgeons and Ayush Doctors) will be given a 20 per cent risk allowance. The minimum monthly salary of Grade III (staff nurses, junior health inspectors, pharmacists and technicians) will be increased from Rs 13,500 to Rs 20,000 along with a 25 per cent risk allowance. Last grade employees will be given a 30 per cent risk allowance in addition to their daily wages.

Incentives and risk allowances will be given to all newly hired employees engaged in COVID-related work. The COVID Health Policy packages for various ailments will also be provided to employees who are not covered under the KASP scheme.

It was decided to give a Chief Minister's certificate of appreciation to all the members of the COVID Brigade. (ANI)

