Panaji, Feb 22 (PTI) Goa's coronavirus caseload went up by 29 and reached 54,591 on Monday, while the state reported zero deaths for the second consecutive day, an official said.

The toll in the state remains 787 while the recovery count is 53,340, including 53 people getting discharged during the day, leaving the state with 464 active cases, he added.

With 1,053 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in Goa went up to 4,83,675, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 54,591, new cases 29, death toll 787, discharged 53,340, active cases 464, samples tested till date 4,83,675.

