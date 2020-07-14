Ahmedabad, Jul 14 (PTI) Gujarat reported915 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, its highest single-day spike, taking the tally to 43,723, while 14 more patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said.

The state reported the death of 14 more COVID-19 patients, raising the toll to 2,071, it said.

With the recovery of 749 patients in the last 24 hours, the number of discharged persons rose to 30,555, the health department said in a release.

There are 11,097 active cases in the state, of which the condition of 71 patients is critical, it said.

A total of 4,78,367 samples have so far been tested for coronavirus in the state, the release said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 43,723, new cases 915, deaths 2,071, discharged 30,555, active cases 11,097, people tested so far 4,78,367.

