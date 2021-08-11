Chandigarh, Aug 11 (PTI) Haryana on Wednesday reported 16 new coronavirus cases and one death, taking the total number of infections and fatalities in the state to 7,70,130 and 9,653 respectively.

According to health department's daily bulletin, the latest death was reported from Charkhi Dadri district.

It said, four cases were reported from Gurugram while two cases each were from Faridabad, Sirsa, Rohtak and Yamunanagar districts.

The total number of active cases in the state stands at 670. The number of recoveries was 7,59,807 so far. The recovery rate was 98.66 percent, the bulletin said.

