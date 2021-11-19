Chandigarh, Nov 19 (PTI) Haryana reported twenty-two new COVID-19 cases on Friday, pushing the tally to 7,71,517, the health department's daily bulletin said.

No fresh death due to the disease was reported in the state and the toll remained unchanged at 10,052, it said.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Teenager Dies By Suicide in Ludhiana; Her Uncle Booked for Abetment.

Of the fresh cases, fourteen were detected from Gurgaon.

The total active cases in the state are 112, while the overall recoveries were 7,61,330, the bulletin said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Govt Could Permit Third Dose of Coronavirus Vaccine for People with Low Immunity, Says Report.

The recovery rate was 98.68 percent, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)