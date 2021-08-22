Chandigarh, Aug 22 (PTI) Haryana on Sunday reported one COVID-19 related death, taking the cumulative toll to 9,667 and 16 fresh infections pushed the total case count to 7,70,347.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest death was reported from Kaithal district.

Also Read | Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Rainfall Over Northwest Indian Plains Likely To Reduce From Tomorrow, Says IMD.

Of the fresh cases, six were from Gurugram and three from Sirsa district.

The total number of active cases in the state was 676.

Also Read | Goa Govt Extends COVID-19 Curfew Till August 30.

The total recoveries so far were 7,60,004. The recovery rate was 98.66 percent, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)