Chandigarh, Nov 8 (PTI) Haryana reported no Covid death even as 14 new infections on Monday pushed the state's total case count to 7,71,340.

According to the Health Department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,050.

Among fresh cases, nine cases were reported from Gurugram.

The total active cases in the state were 86 while the overall recoveries were 7,61,181.

The recovery rate stood at 98.68 per cent, the bulletin said.

