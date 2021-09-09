Chandigarh, Sep 9 (PTI) Haryana on Thursday reported no Covid-related death, though 13 more people were found infected with coronavirus, leading the total case count to 7,70,614.

According to the Health Department's daily bulletin, the death toll remained unchanged at 9,686 as no fresh deaths have been reported during the past two days.

Meanwhile, among the districts, five cases were reported from Gurgaon and three from Ambala.

The total active cases in the state were 240 while the overall recoveries were 7,60,344.

The recovery rate was 98.67 per cent, the bulletin said.

