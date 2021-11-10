Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh recorded 154 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in the past 24 hours, said a health bulletin.

The state also reported 71 recoveries in the past 24 hours.

In the state, there are 1,161 active cases and cumulative recoveries of 2,20,368. With five deaths, the toll stands at 3,773.

Himachal Pradesh conducted 8,843 samples have been collected in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

