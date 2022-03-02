Shimla, Mar 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded 83 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 2,83,449, a health official said.

The toll remain unchanged at 4,103 as no Covid-related death was reported, he said.

There are 729 active cases in the state, he added.

Besides, 156 more patients recovered from the viral disease. With this, the total recoveries stand at 2,78,598, he said.

