Bengaluru, Aug 8 (PTI): Karnataka recorded 1,598 fresh COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths on Sunday, according to the Health Department.

The number of the infected and the dead reported during the day took the total to 29,18,525 and 36,793 till date, the department said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Launch Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 at Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh on August 10.

There were 23,930 active cases while the recovery of 1,914 patients took the number cured so far to 28,57,776. Dakshina Kannada district, bordering Kerala, saw 438 cases and six fatalities while the Bengaluru urban district witnessed 348 fresh infections and one death. The capital city of Karnataka has so far reported 12,30,486 infections and 15,914 deaths.

There were 8,493 active cases.

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Newlywed Woman Killed by Husband and In-Laws for Dowry in Patna.

Other districts also reported COVID-19 cases: Udupi reported 129 cases, Mysuru 98, Kodagu 83, Hassan 80, Uttara Kannada 53 and Chikkamagaluru 52.

According to a bulletin, there were fatalities in nine districts, including Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Kolar, Hassan, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada and Mysuru. There were zero fatalities in 21 districts of the State where 1,46,446 tests were conducted today. The tests included 1,14,176 RT-PCR tests, the bulletin said. So far, 3.98 crore tests have been done, it said. As many as 1,23,932 people were innoculated today and the total number vaccinated till date was 3.29 crore. The test positivity rate for the day was 1.09 per cent and the case fatality rate 1.25 per cent, the Health Department said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)