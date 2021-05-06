New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The Indian Army has mobilised two field hospitals from the North East to Patna to assist the Bihar government in fighting escalating cases of COVID-19 in the state, military officials said on Thursday.

They said the various components of the field hospitals were brought to Patna by air.

The sources said medical officers and other support staff of the two hospitals will be utilised to set up a 500-bed facility at Patna.

The hospital will have 100 ICU (intensive care unit) beds.

"In order to make up the strength of medical staff at the hospital, additional specialists, medical officers, nursing staff as well as trained infantry battlefield nursing assistants are being moved by air over the next two days," said an official.

Separately, the Army has set up an exclusive 'COVID management cell' under a director general rank officer and it reports directly to the Vice Chief of Army Staff.

Officials said the setting up of the cell will help it coordinate its COVID-19 responses.

"This will bring in greater efficiency in coordinating real time responses to address exponential rise in COVID cases across the country including Delhi where assistance to civil administration in the form of testing, admissions in military hospitals and transportation of critical medical equipment etc are already being provided," said an Army spokesperson.

He said the Indian Army remains committed to support the national efforts in fighting the COVID pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)