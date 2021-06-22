New Delhi, June 22: Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genome Sequencing Consortia (INSACOG) - a consortium of four city clusters -- Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi and Pune -- will formally release the genomic surveillance bulletin on Delta Plus variant soon, according to government sources.

"INSACOG is going to formally release the genomic surveillance bulletin on Delta Plus variant soon. The Centre is closely monitoring Delta Plus cases to take timely and appropriate step to prevent its spread," the sources said. Delta Variant of COVID-19 Spreading Rapidly Among Young People Between 12 and 20 Years Old in UK, Says US President Joe Biden.

In India, the Delta variant has further mutated to form the 'Delta plus' or 'AY.1' variant. Initial data suggests that Delta plus variant shows signs of resistance towards monoclonal antibodies cocktail treatments. However, most experts and scientists believe the prevalence of this variant is still slow in India.

The first case of the Delta plus variant was reported in a 64-year-old woman from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh who recovered under home isolation. Earlier Dr VK Paul, Member (Health) of the Niti Aayog, had said, "Delta variant is a variant of the investigation. We are still trying to understand its impact on transmissibility and severity of diseases."

