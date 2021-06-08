Delta Variant of COVID-19 Spreading Rapidly in UK: US President Joe Biden.

Folks, the Delta variant — a highly infectious COVID-19 strain — is spreading rapidly among young people between 12 and 20 years old in the U.K. If you’re young and haven’t gotten your shot yet, it really is time. It’s the best way to protect yourself and those you love. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 8, 2021

