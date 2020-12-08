Srinagar, Dec 8 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 470 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths due to the disease, taking the infection tally to 1,14,038 and the death toll to 1,761, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 277 are from Jammu division and 193 from Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest number of 161 cases, followed by 74 in Srinagar district.

The number of active cases dropped to 4,995 in the union territory as 524 patients recovered from the infection. As many as 1,07,282 patients have recovered from the disease so far, the officials said.

The Union Territory reported six COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours -- three each from Jammu and Kashmir regions.

