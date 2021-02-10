Srinagar, Feb 10 (PTI) With 45 fresh cases, Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,25,052 on Wednesday, while one more fatality pushed the death toll due to the disease to 1,945 in the Union Territory, officials said.

Six of the fresh coronavirus cases were reported from the Jammu division, while 39 were recorded in the Kashmir division, they added.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 23 cases, including six tourists.

While eight districts did not report any fresh case of the coronavirus infection, 11 other districts recorded fresh cases in single digits.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has risen to 605 in the Union Territory, while 1,22,502 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

One more fatality due to the viral disease was reported from the Kashmir valley in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the Union Territory due to the pandemic to 1,945.

