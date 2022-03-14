Srinagar, Mar 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 12 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 4,53,460 while no death was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, nine were from Jammu and three from Kashmir division, they said, adding Doda district recorded the highest of five cases.

Fifteen of the total 22 districts in the Union Territory did not report any fresh cases, they said.

There are 217 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients is 4,48,493, officials said.

The death toll stands at 4,750, they said.

Meanwhile, there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no new case was reported since Sunday evening.

