Srinagar, Mar 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 26 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 4,53,448 while one more fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the new cases, 10 were reported from Jammu and 16 from Kashmir, they said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Four Jamaat-Ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh Members Arrested in Bhopal.

Kupwara district recorded the highest of eight cases, while 14 of the total 22 districts in the Union Territory did not report any fresh cases.

There are 242 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients is 4,48,456, they said.

Also Read | Railway Constable Saves Man from Falling into Gap Between Platform, Train at Wadala Station in Mumbai.

The Covid death toll stands at 4,750.

Meanwhile, there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Saturday evening, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)