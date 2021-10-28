Srinagar, Oct 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 98 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infected tally to 3,31,963 while one more death was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the new cases, seven were from the Jammu division and 91 from the Kashmir division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 50 cases followed by 17 cases in Baramulla district, they said.

There are 863 active Covid cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients was 3,26,668, officials said.

The death toll due to the pandemic stands at 4,432, they said.

According to officials, there are 49 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Wednesday evening.

