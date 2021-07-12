Bengaluru, July 12: Karnataka is preparing to open colleges in physical mode and is focussing on vaccinating students, teachers and staff, Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan said on Monday. Speaking to reporters, the Karnataka Deputy CM said: "We are in the process of preparing for the opening of colleges. The examinations are going on as per the schedule by respective universities."

"The vaccination program has been going on and have been inviting students to get vaccinated", said Karnataka Deputy CM. Karnataka's Department of College Education on July 9 had said that it has vaccinated 51.12 per cent of students and staff in government degree colleges in Bengaluru.

Confirming this information, Narayan had said, "The city comprises of eight Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) zones and the total number of students and staff in government and aided degree colleges is 62,255. Out of this 31,826 have been vaccinated as of July 8." Gujarat to Reopen Schools for Class 12 Students, Colleges and Polytechnics at 50% Capacity from July 15.

"In the student group 31,147 are vaccinated as against 59,179 which covers 52.63 per cent. Among the staff 2,518 are vaccinated as against 3,076 which tallies to 81.86 per cent," he said. Karnataka on Sunday reported 1,978 new COVID-19 cases, 56 deaths and 2,326 discharges, as per the state health bulletin. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 27,98,703.

