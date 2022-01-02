Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 2 (ANI): As the COVID-19 vaccination of children falling into the age bracket of 15 to 18 years is scheduled to begin from January 3, the Kerala health department has prepared an action plan for inoculation of all eligible beneficiaries.

In an official statement, Kerala Health Minister Veena George informed that the registration for vaccination of children has been started in the state and separate teams have been set up for the administration of COVID-19 vaccines to children and adults.

"The vaccination centres for children will be set up in district and community health centres, primary and family health centres. Vaccination of children will be completed at the earliest as per the availability of vaccines," the statement read.

The vaccine registration for 15-18 year old children began on Saturday on the Co-WIN portal. In a bid to provide an alternative for online registration, the state education department will also help children to register for vaccination.

"Those who are unable to do registration online, can also directly register at the vaccination centre. School authorities will hand over the list of vaccinated and non-vaccinated students to the education department," it added.

Further, it said, "Pink boards will be put at the entrance of registration counter and in the vaccination area to identify the vaccination centres of children, and Blue boards will be put for adults."

Earlier on December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 15-18 years will start from January 3.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Vaccination for children aged between 15-18 years will begin from January 3, 2022."

This comes after Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use for kids aged between 12-18 years, said official sources. (ANI)

