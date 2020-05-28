India News | COVID-19: Locals Step out to Buy Essentials at Delhi's Gazipur Market

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): A large number of people gathered at wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Gazipur to make purchases of essential commodities amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The customers were seen following the social distancing norms at the market.

At Okhla market also, locals were seen purchasing essential commodities.

Majority of people at the market had covered their faces with a mask.

Policemen deployed at the market were seen making announcements regarding the precautionary measures to be taken to combat the infection. (ANI)

