Pune, Feb 19 (PTI) Citing the COVID-19 outbreak, police in Kolhapur have denied permission for an event in an open area on Saturday to mark the death anniversary of veteran CPI leader Govind Pansare, organisers said.

Pansare was shot at on February 16, 2015 in Kolhapur and succumbed to his injuries on February 20.

While police denied them permission to hold the event at an open space in Dasra Chowk due to coronavirus outbreak, they have got the nod to organise it in a closed space, Girish Fonde, one of the organisers said on Friday.

The event, titled Comrade Govind Pansare Smriti Jagar is being organised by All India Youth Federation and All India Students Federation, Fonde said.

"We received permission from the collector's office to hold the programme but it is surprising police have denied permission citing COVID-19 as well as law and order," he claimed.

Fonde said among those slated to address the event was former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar and state minister Hasan Mushrif.

However, a Kolhapur police official said permission has not been withheld.

"We have just asked the organisers to hold the event in a closed space," the official added.

