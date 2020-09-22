Latur, Sep 22 (PTI) Former Latur guardian minister and Maharashtra BJP leader Sambhajirao Patil Nilangekar on Tuesday said the city had the highest coronavirus mortality rate because the state government was busy concentrating on Mumbai.

He was speaking to reporters while attending a protest by the BJP and its youth wing demanding speeding up of work on a divisional sports stadium in Kavha here.

"CM Uddhav Thackeray thinks Mumbai is Maharashtra, so he ignores the rest of the state, including Marathwada. If more patients die due to the coronavirus infection here, we will lodge murder complaints against the state government," Nilangekar warned.

