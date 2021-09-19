Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 19 (ANI): All shops, business establishments and fish and meat shops had been closed in Coimbatore on Sunday due to a sudden rise in the COVID-19 cases.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had issued a notice for all the malls and showrooms to remain close for weekends but due to the sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore, all the shops were ordered on Friday to remain close for the weekend.

Despite the order issued by the government, the fish sellers sold fish in vehicles outside the fish market, which resulted in a heavy crowd emerging outside the fish market.

Currently, there are around 26.4 lakh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu with 35,288 deaths. Coimbatore has reported around 220 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

