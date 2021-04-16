Aurangabad, Apr 16 (PTI) Several commercial establishments as well as offices in Parbhani district have been ordered to remain shut from Saturday till April 22-23 as the district grapples with a rise in COVID-19 cases, including 676 detected on Thursday, an official said.

The count in Parbhani, some 237 kilometres from here, stands at 23,502, including 591 deaths, 12 of which took place on Thursday, leaving the district with an active caseload of 5,435.

"As per the order of Parbhani Collector Deepak Muglikar, banks, petrol pumps, gas agencies, medical facilities shall remain open. But grocery, vegetable and fruit shops, vegetable markets, bakeries, sweetmeat shops etc shall remain shut from April 17 to April 22. He has also ordered that government and semi government offices which are not providing essential service and are not related to COVID-19 works be kept closed from April 17 to April 23," the official informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)